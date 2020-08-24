Rey Mysterio Teases Getting Revenge on Seth Rollins at WWE Payback

✖

Seth Rollins has made life a living hell for the Mysterio family over the past few months. First he tried to blind Rey Mysterio in a fit of rage. Then he beat Mysterio in an "Eye for an Eye" match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Then he and his disciple Murphy mercilessly beat Dominik Mysterio with 30 kendo stick shots on an episode of Monday Night Raw. At SummerSlam Rollins took things a step even further by handcuffing Rey to the second rope during his match with Dominik, leaving the legendary luchador helpless as Rollins nailed Dominick with a Curb Stomp.

Despite all of that, Mysterio took to Instagram after the show and told Dominick how proud he was of seeing his son in his first wrestling match. He then teased getting some revenge on Rollins at the upcoming Payback pay-per-view this Sunday.

Rey and Dominik confirmed in an interview with ESPN last week that the 23-year-old will eventually don a luchador mask and adopt the name Prince Mysterio, honoring his family's legacy.

"We actually talked about it. He definitely has to continue with the Mysterio dynasty. It's in his genes," Rey told the outlet. "I think we're going to incorporate that eventually and create a good story so the fans can understand the rich history behind lucha libre and the masks."

"I've always wanted to wear a mask mainly because of tradition. It's important to keep that tradition going," Dominik added. "Now with my face being out there, I think it would just have to be introduced a little bit differently so people understand. I definitely want to wear one, but it has to be introduced properly."

Check out the full results from SummerSlam below:

United States Championship: Apollo Crews def. MVP

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Asuka

Raw Women's Championship: The Street Profits def. Andrade and Angel Garza

No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE: Mandy Rose def. Sonya Deville

Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka def. Sasha Banks

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns returns from absence

