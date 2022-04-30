WWE's Ricochet Beats Shanky to Continue Impressive Intercontinental Champion Winning Streak on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's SmackDown featured a battle for the Intercontinental Championship between Champion Ricochet and Shanky, and Shanky looked to dominate early on. He used his size and strength to slam Ricochet down to the mat and slam into him with a back elbow, but Ricochet kicked out of the pin attempt. Ricochet bought himself some space with a kick to the head but Shanky picked him up off the top rope and just threw him to the other side of the ring. He followed it up with a punch to the head, but Ricochet hit a Springboard Crossbody into a pin but he kicked out.

Ricochet went up to the top rope but with the referee distracted Jinder Mahal knocked his leg out from under him, causing him to land on the top of the turnbuckle. Then Shanky went to lift him and got him up on his shoulders, but Ricochet got away and made it to the ground. Then he got by Shanky's feet and rolled him up, and that was enough for the pin and the win.

After the match Jinder got upset with Shanky, chewing him out but Shanky had enough, yelling at Mahal and giving him a stare down before walking out of the ring. It seems these two might not be on the same page, and perhaps this partnership is at its end. We'll have to wait and see, but for now things are shaky.

As for Ricochet, it is the latest win in an impressive Intercontinental Champion run, and he is putting together a string of wins so far in 2022. Who is next remains to be seen, as he's already taken down Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Humberto Carrillo, and Angel Garza.

