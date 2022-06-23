Watch: WWE's Riddle Appears on The Tonight Show

Riddle was the latest WWE Superstar to make an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, popping up on Wednesday's episode in his ring gear for a special Suggestion Box segment. Fallon read a card from the box that mentioned the ongoing NHL Stanley Cup, the upcoming NBA Draft, WWE's Money in the Bank taking place on July 2 and Wednesday being National Onion Ring Day. Fallon decided to put all four of those things together by having Riddle arrive in his wrestling gear and try to stop NBA Draft prospect Jalen Williams from shooting an onion ring into a hockey net.

Riddle had some goaltender gear at his disposal, but Willaims was still able to score on his first shot. The two then waved to the crowd to wrap up the segment.

Riddle tried and failed to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on last week's Friday Night SmackDown and won't be able to challenge for the title for the rest of "The Tribal Chief's" reign. He then lost a Money in the Bank qualifying match to Omos on this week's Raw and was attacked by Seth Rollins after the match. Rumors are already starting to circulate of Riddle vs. Rollins is one of the top matches for the SummerSlam pay-per-view next month.

It was announced after Reigns vs. Riddle that "The Tribal Chief" will once again face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, this time in a Last Man Standing match. But before WWE starts building up the rest of SummerSlam, here's the lineup for Money in the Bank: