Robert Roode Explains Why He Dropped His Iconic 'Glorious Domination' Entrance Music

Ever since Robert Roode arrived in NXT back in 2016, he's been synonymous with his "Glorious Domination" entrance theme. But in recent weeks the theme song has disappeared, replaced with new music for his Dirty Dawgs tag team alongside Dolph Ziggler. Roode explained the music's absence in a new interview with Sportskeeda, assuring fans that it's not gone for good.

"Being an old school guy, if we're going to be a team, I wanted to be presented as a team," Roode said. "And for the longest time I would still wear my robe with the glorious stuff on it and he would wear his stuff. And so we kind of took a little bit of both and kind of meshed it together. As well as our music, as you can tell now, we have the same music. So it's taken a little while, but now we are a team. We're being presented as a team."

Roode explained that the idea of him teaming up with Ziggler was originally created by Paul Heyman.

"When I came up to the main roster, the very first guy I got into a program with was Dolph Ziggler," Roode said. "And I knew from the moment I stepped in the ring with him the very first night, he was one of the best I've ever been in the ring with. Just as the way he moves... the chemistry. We think on the same wavelength, you know what I mean? We have that same mentality when it comes into the business and what to do while we're in the ring and how to present ourselves and all that stuff."

While the name is relatively new, Roode and Ziggler have been teaming since August 2019 (minus a months-long gap where Roode was stuck in Canada due to COVID-19 travel restrictions). The pair are on their second reign as tag champs, beating The Street Profits for the SmackDown tag titles back in October.

As of now, the Dawgs aren't scheduled to defend their tag titles at WrestleMania 37 next week.