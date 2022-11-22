WWE: Roman Reigns Believes The Bloodline Has The Midas Touch

Roman Reigns sits at the head of the table. While this may be a monicker for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the two world title belts draped over his shoulders exemplify it. Even with the hardware aside, Reigns has been involved in some of the most highly-touted programs in the past two years. The Tribal Chief battled John Cena in his first true televised wrestling match in over two years at WWE SummerSlam 2021, bested Brock Lesnar in multiple match-ups over the course of 2022, and even defeated Daniel Bryan in his last WWE bout before the American Dragon departed for AEW.

The Hall of Fame-caliber opponents aside, Reigns has also elevated midcard wrestlers to the main event. Lifelong tag wrestler Jey Uso headlined his first pay-per-view in a singles contest with Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions 2020. Fan-favorite Cesaro finally got a world title opportunity when he challenged Reigns at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021.

"That's one of the top responsibilities of being the top guy is we never work down. It's only about bringing people up and making them better," Reigns told The Ringer. "Look at all the characters around me. Look at how strong this character is to be able to be the centerpiece of so many amazing talents."

Today, that character is Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce has never been a slouch, as he's won both the NXT and Intercontinental Title in his WWE tenure, but he had yet to scratch that glass ceiling until he linked up with Reigns. Since joining The Bloodline, Zayn has been a focal point of WWE SmackDown and is about to be part of the main event of WWE Survivor Series: War Games.

"Look at Sami. He unlocked a different door, which allows us to showcase different layers," Reigns continued. "He gives us something completely different to play off of. And vice versa, for Sami to be at the cool-kid table, in the cool clique. Being able to showcase that story, that's what makes us next level. Who would've thought 'Ucey' would be a thing? But over 12 million people on social media made it a thing, and that's the type of power we have."

It's evidence like this that makes Reigns believe himself and his faction truly have the Midas touch.

"We can take anything, anything, and make it good," Reigns said. "That's why The Bloodline, the Tribal Chief is so special. Because we've taken more chicken s--t and made chicken salad than anybody in the history of this business."

The Bloodline battles Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series: War Games.