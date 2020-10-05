Latest Reports on Roman Reigns Starting a Heel Faction

✖

Now that Roman Reigns is dominating Friday Night SmackDown as a heel WWE Universal Champion, fans have started to speculate if he'll launch a faction to secure his rule over the Blue Brand. According to WrestlingNews.co's Paul Davis, that's exactly what WWE's creative team is thinking as well. Davis reported over the weekend that the creative team has been talking about forming a stable, starting with The Usos joining. Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Jey Uso again at Hell in a Cell, and promised that the match would have the "highest stakes" in WWE history.

"For what it's worth, there has been talk in creative about Reigns leading a stable with Jey and Jimmy (when he's healthy) and others added in the future," Davis wrote. "We were told that the match at Hell in a Cell would be the next big chapter in the story being told and there are many other players that will be involved in the storyline with Reigns."

Reigns recently talked about launching a possible Samoan-themed stable on SmackDown while in a Zoom chat with Mania Club, though he argued the group might be a little too dominant.

"I think we've all had those thoughts and it makes so much sense," Reigns said. "But I think Samoa Joe was the one who said it, especially where we are with as far as the climate, with everything going on socially and equality I don't think we want to do it just based on the fact that we are all Samoan... Being able to translate that properly to where it's not offensive to ourselves or our audience."

"It's hard because we would be so dominant, you know what I mean," he continued, adding that the group would crush Retribution head-to-head. "We would dominate for how long a full year and I think you have to do that. That's kinda where I am right now within my whole character, you have to be able to display that dominance to create that moment to where it's like enough is enough who is going to be the guy to knock these powerful group or person off that pedestal? Knocks us off that mountain."

This week's SmackDown will mark the beginning of the 2020 WWE Draft. WWE has announced three matches to coincide with the event — The Fiend vs. Kevin Owens, Big E vs. Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere Match and Bayley vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.