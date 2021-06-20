Roman Reigns Sends Final Message to Rey Mysterio After Universal Championship Hell in a Cell Match

✖

Roman Reigns once again successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship on this week's Friday Night SmackDown by beating Rey Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell. The match was supposed to take place at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday night, but WWE announced the match had been pushed up to free television after Mysterio claimed he couldn't wait any longer to get revenge for Reigns attacking his son. Unfortunately for the Lucha libre legend, he wound up suffering a similar fate. Reigns tossed him from the ring into the Cell wall with a release powerbomb, then applied a reverse guillotine to force Mysterio to submit.

Reigns took to Twitter after the victory with another threat directed at Mysterio — "Go home. Stay home. And if you come back to MY ring... You'll acknowledge me." It's still unclear why WWE chose to bump Reigns vs. Mysterio off the pay-per-view card (and NBCUniversal officials reportedly weren't happy), but they've since added a couple more matches. You can see the full card below:

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell Match, Last Chance for Drew McIntyre)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Hell in a Cell Match)

Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

"The Tribal Chief" gave a few quotes earlier in the week about two potential dream matches he might find himself in down the road with John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"That's a dream for a lot of our fans. It ain't a dream for [The Rock's fans]. I get this a lot with Dwayne and John Cena as well," Reigns said while on SportsNation. "These guys are doing very well for themselves, there's no question about it. I don't know, if I were these guys, I don't know if I would want to come back and deal with me. I'm a problem right now for everybody. So if I were them, I would stay on set. I'd keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don't come to my ring."

“If John wants to get smashed, then he knows where I’m at, when it comes to whooping people’s ass, I do not discriminate," he later told the ACC Network, referencing the rumored match with Cena at SummerSlam in August. "Luchadores, mat wrestlers, legends, Hollywood superstars, anybody. Anybody can get it.”