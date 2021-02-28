Roman Reigns Mocks Danie Bryan After Giving Him Another Chance for a Match at Fastlane

✖

It was announced during this weekend's Talking Smack that Daniel Bryan will get a Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at Fastlane, but only if he can beat Jey Uso in a Steel Cage Match on next week's Friday Night SmackDown. Reigns made quick work of Bryan back at the Elimination Chamber after Bryan was forced to win a Chamber match, and "The Tribal Chief" didn't seem too inclined for a rematch when Bryan was fully rested.

The reigning champion took to Instagram on Saturday and mocked Bryan's efforts at a rematch, writing, "Putting yourself through a whole bunch of a trouble just to end up in the same place. On the ground. Knocked out."

Meanwhile, Bryan cut an intense promo on Paul Heyman during Talking Smack.

"I love Edge, but that (when he pointed at the WrestleMania sign) was when I felt like an absolute failure," Bryan said. "Becayse you have two guys in the main event of WrestleMania who have wrestled a total of three matches this year. I went in there, fought with all my heart against five other men... That's why I felt like a failure because the last year, I've put myself on the back burner. I'm like, 'ok, I want more for these new guys, and I failed them. But then came the deepest realization of them all, and it's that I've failed myself."

"... In that moment, taking a step back, I realized that I'm a lot more ambitious than I thought I was. And the fact that these two men are going to WresleMania and not me. After... in the last eight days, I have wrestled more matches than the two of those men combined. Do you understand what that means, Paul? I try to wrestle on every single SmackDown. If we had live events, I'd be on every single live event. I will do any show, I will fight anybody," he continued. "And on Sunday, I sat on the ground while two men — who've wrestled only three matches this year are going to main event WrestleMania. I failed myself. So, if you wanna ask how it felt to win the Elimination Chamber for the third time, it didn't feel good."

Bryan concluded — "I have a message for you to give to Roman Reigns. I am no longer putting myself on the back burner. I am no longer putting other people first," he informed Heyman. "I am going to take what's mine. And that's the reign that I've had, before CM Punk, and that's the best damn wrestler in the world."