WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan Attacked By Roman Reigns; Fastlane Match Could Still Happen

Tonight's SmackDown started with a showdown between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, who came out to dispute Reigns' recounting of his almost perfect Elimination Chamber match. Bryan pointed out that he beat him after a tiring gauntlet match, which he didn't even have time to recover from before taking on Reigns. After some prodding by Bryan for a one on one match, Jey Uso attacked him, which led to a match later in the night to decide if Bryan got that title shot.

Bryan and Uso came out fired up, and when we went to break Uso had managed to gain an advantage, sending Bryan hard to the floor outside of the ring. Uso continued to focus on Bryan's knee, and he was clearly hobbling at this point.

Uso attempted to capitalize but Bryan rolled out of the way, giving him some space. Bryan started hitting Uso with those trademark kicks. Uso regained the advantage but Bryan kicked Uso in the face several times to break the hold. Uso put pressure on the knee, but Bryan fought back and knocked the wind out of Uso, again buying him a bit more time.

Uso managed to chop block Bryan but despite the perfect execution Bryan kicked out of the pin. Both stars ended up being outside of the ring, and this was when they were both counted out. Bryan didn't lose the match but he didn't win it either, and they both got back in the ring and attacked each other.

That's when Roman Reigns came out and started attacking Bryan, but at one point he almost got the Yes Lock locked in on Roman, but Uso kicked him and broke the old.

Reigns was beyond angry, and speared Bryan and then put him in the guillotine.

So, at this point, the match is not official, but it's also not completely out of the realm of possibility yet, so we'll have to wait and see.

"Edge and Roman Reigns continue their Road to WrestleMania, Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair to make her WrestleMania decision, The Street Profits battle Sami Zayn & King Corbin and Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio take on Otis and Chad Gable. Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX."

Here's the currently confirmed card:

Street Profits vs Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs Otis and Chad Gable

Bianca Belair makes her WrestleMania Decision

