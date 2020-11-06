WWE: New Report Reveals Roman Reigns' Next Feud on SmackDown

✖

Roman Reigns has been on a roll ever since he came back to the ring, as he not only decimated Braun Strowman and The Fiend on his way to the Universal Championship but has since become the Tribal Chief of SmackDown. Fans have been enjoying the feud between Reigns and Jey Uso, which culminated in Jey joining Reigns and proving his loyalty by knocking Daniel Bryan out cold. Now that Jey is a part of Reigns' faction, the question is what's next for the Tribal Chief, and according to a new report from Dave Meltzer (via Cultaholic), it seems the next feud for Reigns is indeed with Bryan after what he had Jey do to the recently returned superstar, though the report lists out why it's not exactly organic storytelling, but necessary storytelling.

Meltzer said "There are still two weeks of Raw and three weeks of SmackDown left, but Raw is building some stuff when it comes to tension amongst the men and women's teams, but not building any angles yet with the SmackDown team. In the money spot, Roman Reigns right now has no program. His television time has been around getting Jey Uso to side with him and start a heel faction. He is scheduled to work with Daniel Bryan out of necessity it seems because Bryan wasn't positioned like a main event title contender at all when he returned."

That actually makes sense, as many fans didn't understand why Bryan's returned wasn't hyped up more and relatively treated like an afterthought. Then Jey got the win clean over him, followed by the beatdown after the match. All of that isn't exactly a great spotlight for a recent return, so it seems WWE is now putting him into a big program with Reigns to help build him back up.

That's probably only temporary though, as it's hard to see WWE letting Bryan have too many (if any) decisive wins over Reigns with how hot he is currently. Guess we'll have to wait and see.

