WWE: The Bloodline's Best Moments

Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction has seen its highs and lows since he first returned to WWE as "The Tribal Chief" in August 2020. Over the past three years we've seen members come and go, records get shattered, betrayals between family members and new allegiances form, with the only constant being Reigns' record-breaking reign as (Undisputed WWE) Universal Champion. And now that the Bloodline Saga is nearly three years old, it's time to take a look back at its best moments!

Believe That When Reigns first returned at SummerSlam 2020 and attacked Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, there was still some debate over whether or not he had turned over a new leaf or was just presenting a more aggressive version of "The Big Dog." But it only took a week for Reigns to wipe that doubt away as he revealed his alliance with Paul Heyman on the following episode of Friday Night SmackDown, then took the Universal Championship in quick fashion at the Payback pay-per-view. The pair have been virtually inseparable ever since.

The Tribal Chief (Photo: WWE) With Heyman by his side and the Universal Championship draped over his shoulder, Reigns then looked to establish himself as the head of the Anoa'i Family by proclaiming himself "The Tribal Chief" and "The Head of the Table." But it wasn't long until he was opposed by Jey Uso, who unexpectedly earned a title match against Reigns while Jimmy Uso was on the shelf with an injury. What first seemed like a competitive bout between family members at Clash of Champions 2020 quickly soured as Reigns put his full ruthlessness on display. And once Jey made it clear he wouldn't merely fall in line, Reigns took things a step further with their brutal "I Quit" Hell in a Cell match a month later. Reigns, utilizing the unique setting of the WWE ThunderDome, feigned a crisis of conscience once Jimmy ran in to try and stop Reigns from continuing to attack his brother. But it was all a ruse for him to get in close enough to trap Jimmy in a Guillotine choke, forcing Jey to quit the match and "acknowledge" Reigns. The scene after Reigns' cell match also marked the first time other members of the Anoa'i Family appeared onscreen as The Wild Samoans arrived to crown Reigns as "Tribal Chief." The rest of the family has often been referred to as "The Elders" but hasn't gotten directly involved in a Bloodline storyline since. It'd take a few more months, but eventually both Jey and Jimmy had been beaten into submission as Reigns' loyal foot soldiers.

Honorary Uce (Photo: WWE) There's a strong argument to be made that the group's best era was when Sami Zayn was involved, and this list easily could have been about his best moments with the group. But we'll limit ourselves to just three — the first being when Reigns officially welcomed Zayn in as "The Honorary Uce" on the Sept. 23, 2022, episode of SmackDown. It's funny, this was a year that was full of great matches but this one moment of Zayn joyfully holding a t-shirt just about outshines them all.

Solo's debut (Photo: WWE) Clash at the Castle 2022 felt like the first time WWE legitimately could have ended Reigns' championship reign — or at the very least force him to un-unify the Universal and WWE titles. But just as Drew McIntyre was about to claim victory in front of a thunderous Cardiff crowd, a hooded figure appeared and saved Reigns. This turned out to be Solo Sikoa, the younger brother to Jimmy and Jey who felt like he was ready-made for The Bloodline the moment he arrived in NXT. Sikoa's very presence within the group could be its own saga, but roughly a year later it feels like WWE has barely begun to scratch the surface of his potential.

Tribal Court (Photo: WWE) Reigns and Zayn lost a tag team match against John Cena and Kevin Owens on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022. This would wind up causing a domino effect for Zayn's time in The Bloodline, as Reigns grew more paranoid by the week. He eventually called for a "Tribal Court" segment on the 30th-anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, which featured some all-time acting performances from Reigns, Heyman, Zayn and especially Jey Uso.

Royal Rumble 2023 (Photo: WWE) Zayn finally reached his breaking point at the Royal Rumble 2023, stopping Reigns from trying to end Kevin Owens' career. His termination from the group was immediate, but it resulted in the first real teases of The Usos breaking off from the faction and one of the most anticipated matches from a B-pay-per-view in roughly a decade when Zayn challenged Reigns at Elimination Chamber in front of his hometown of Montreal.

WrestleMania 39 (Photo: WWE) It's funny — for as "macho" as pro wrestling tries to be, its fans will often cheer the loudest for something as wholesome as friendship. Such was the case at WrestleMania 39 when Zayn and Owens, having rekindled their decades-old friendship after Zayn repeatedly denounced KO while in The Bloodline, ended The Usos' record-breaking reign as the undisputed tag team champions. It was the perfect storybook ending. It's just a shame WWE couldn't follow it up the next night...