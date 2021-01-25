Stephanie McMahon on Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Match Happening at WWE WrestleMania

✖

The speculation surrounding a WWE dream match between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been at a fever pitch over the last six months. During an interview with TMZ Sports this week Stephanie McMahon was the latest WWE official to give her stamp of approval on the match, saying, "It would be a phenomenal story to see who truly sits at the head of the table. When you look at The Rock and his family and Roman Reigns and his family, just the heritage and the lineage of that family, [it's a] huge story. And I do hope we see it play out one day."

As for the possibility of it happening at WrestleMania 37, McMahon said, "there's any chance we're working on anything at any time." There have been no reports that the match will happen this April at the two-day show, and Reigns has already been pushing in interviews for it to happen two years down the road at WrestleMania 39 (which will take place outside of Los Angeles).

"I think any time our fans are buzzing on a matchup, or buzzing on an event, I think that's important," Reigns told FOX Sports' Ryan Satin. "That's what it's all about is that water cooler talk, that fantasy warfare. Creating that escapism for our audience to discuss and debate and criticize and bring positive energy towards. So, I would definitely think this one would be the one to wait for — and they might have to wait for it. Especially due to the lineup that you just spoke about.

"This year, obviously we're in Tampa. Next year, we'll be in Dallas, and then we'll go to Hollywood for [WrestleMania] 39, and I think it just makes sense. He's the biggest movie star in the world. He's the biggest box office attraction for the big screen out there," he continued. "To be able to take that and match it up with the biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment, within the wrestling ring, I think some magic would be made."

In a separate interview with Bleacher Report, Reigns argued that his "Tribal Chief" persona makes the matchup infinitely more interesting than when he was a babyface. Reigns turned heel after returning from hiatus at SummerSlam and now dominates the SmackDown roster as Universal Champion. He'll face Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match with the title on the line this Sunday at the Royal Rumble.