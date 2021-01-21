WWE's Roman Reigns Thinks Match Against The Rock Would be Better With Improved “Tribal Chief” Persona

✖

There are plenty of dream matches still out there that WWE fans continually hope for, and one of those is definitely Roman Reigns vs The Rock. It was already one of the more anticipated matchups between a current roster star and a WWE legend before 2020 came around, but the match soared to the top of many most wanted lists after Reigns launched his new heel persona, becoming the Tribal Chief and wrecking pretty much anyone that gets in his way. Reigns spoke to Bleacher Report about that matchup, and he feels that his character evolution definitely makes that match 10 times better than it would've been during his previous run as a babyface.

"We're cut from a very similar cloth when it comes to progression and getting better," Reigns said. "He'd have very similar answers as far as what his grind is and sticking to the drill of what he does. I'm sure you can go on social media and he's in the gym right now. That's just a reflection of our bloodline and our family ties and what was instilled into us to handle this type of responsibility of representing our family. I'd like to think that I'm continually getting better and it's proven with him."

Rock hasn't been active in the ring for a bit, but Reigns thinks Rock is one of the few that can hop back into the ring and produce something special even with the time away.

"It's totally different because he's out of the ring and that does take an effect when you're not in that ring often," he said. "It's not quite like riding a bike. You don't just start pedaling again. But he keeps himself in great shape. I think if anybody can handle it, as we're getting a little bit older, he's definitely the guy because he takes care of himself and his nutrition and his training and just how active he is, too."

Reigns then added that his continued evolution and the experience he's gained will make the match even better now. "I know for myself, at least within the ring and in sports entertainment, every single week I feel like I'm getting better. I think that matchup benefits from a little more experience and a little more time," Reigns said.

As for The Rock, he is more than up for getting in the ring with Reigns. "A lot of people always say, 'Well if you ever go back to WrestleMania, who would be the opponent that you would face?' Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman," Rock said. "In terms of box-office draw..."

