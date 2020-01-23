Naomi Reportedly Expected to Return in Sunday’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match

As of Thursday morning WWE has announced only five wrestlers for Sunday’s Women’s Royal Rumble match — Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan and Natalya. That leaves a lot of room for surprises in the match, whether that be from the stacked NXT roster or former big names from the past like Trish Stratus or Lita. One of those surprises might have already been spoiled, as PWInsider reported this week that former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi (Trinity Fatu) is expected to be in Houston this weekend for her in-ring return in the match. Fatu hasn’t been on WWE television since July 2019, and in late September she revealed that she was taking some time off for personal reasons.

“I’ve faced some trying times the past few months…losing a loved one so dear to me (rocked me to my core) & handling my own health issues I wasn’t aware of forced me to slow down & reevaluate,” she wrote at the time. “I want my loving fans to know that I’m ok and will be back when the time is right.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’ve faced some trying times the past few months…losing a loved one so dear to me (rocked me to my core) & handling my own health issues I wasn’t aware of forced me to slow down & reevaluate…I want my loving fans to know that I’m ok and will be back when the time is right😘 pic.twitter.com/9eL1vZCCIb — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 30, 2019

Naomi’s husband Jonathan Fatu (better known as Jimmy Uso) found himself off television for a large chunk of 2019, first in February over a dispute with Detroit police and again in July for a DUI near Pensacola, Florida. Both he and Jey Uso were taken off of television shortly after that second arrest, and didn’t return until early January on SmackDown.

Sunday’s Royal Rumble event will take place at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros MLB franchise. Check out the full card for the show (so far) below: