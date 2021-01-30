WWE Royal Rumble: Updated Betting Odds For Sunday Night

WWE presents their yearly Royal Rumble event this Sunday night on the WWE Network. The first WWE PPV show of 2021 features three big championship matches, as well as the men's and women's Rumbles which will determine championship contenders for WrestleMania. This year has been one of the more unpredictable years heading into the Rumbles, with fans and analysts alike trying to decide on their picks.

The updated betting lines for the show have been released by the folks over at BetOnline, who kindly sent them in to ComicBook. These odds are sometimes indicative of the likely results at the shows.

The odds are:

Asuka & Charlotte Flair (c) vs Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler -200 (1/2) Asuka & Charlottle Flair +150 (3/2) Drew McIntyre (c) vs Goldberg Drew McIntyre -300 (1/3) Goldberg +200 (2/1) Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens Roman Reigns -1500 (1/15) Kevin Owens +600 (6/1) Men's Royal Rumble Winner Daniel Bryan 1/1 Edge 5/2 Brock Lesnar 6/1 Keith Lee 7/1 Big E 9/1 Drew McIntyre 10/1 Shinsuke Nakamura 10/1 The Rock 10/1 Goldberg 12/1 Roman Reigns 12/1 AJ Styles 14/1 Bray Wyatt 14/1 Seth Rollins 14/1 Jey Uso 16/1 CM Punk 18/1 Braun Strowman 20/1 Cesaro 20/1 Sheamus 22/1 Adam Cole 25/1 John Cena 25/1 Kevin Owens 25/1 Matt Riddle 25/1 Aleister Black 33/1 Andrade 33/1 Bobby Lashley 33/1 Finn Balor 33/1 Karrion Kross 33/1 Lars Sullivan 33/1 Otis 33/1 Baron Corbin 40/1 Buddy Murphy 40/1 Kofi Kingston 40/1 Mustafa Ali 40/1 Randy Orton 40/1 Samoa Joe 40/1 Apollo Crews 50/1 Conor McGregor 50/1 Jeff Hardy 50/1 Johnny Gargano 50/1 Ricochet 50/1 The Miz 50/1 Tommasso Ciampa 50/1 Tyson Fury 50/1 Walter 50/1 Xavier Woods 50/1 Angel Garza 66/1 Dominik Mysterio 66/1 Elias 66/1 Pete Dunne 66/1 Rey Mysterio 66/1 Christian 80/1 The Undertaker 80/1 Triple H 80/1 Kane 100/1 Stone Cold Steve Austin 100/1 Shane McMahon 125/1 Vince McMahon 250/1 Women's Royal Rumble Winner Bianca Belair 3/2 Alexa Bliss 3/1 Charlotte Flair 4/1 Rhea Ripley 11/2 Ronda Rousey 7/1 Bayley 8/1 Becky Lynch 8/1 Sonya Deville 10/1 Shayna Baszler 14/1 Nia Jax 20/1 Paige 20/1 Asuka 25/1 Carmella 25/1 Io Shirai 25/1 Lacey Evans 25/1 Lana 25/1 Mandy Rose 25/1 Peyton Royce 25/1 Sasha Banks 25/1 Trish Stratus 25/1 Eva Marie 33/1 Liv Morgan 33/1 Nikki Cross 33/1 Ruby Riott 33/1 Toni Storm 33/1 Candice LeRae 40/1 Naomi 40/1 Natalya 40/1 Dakota Kai 50/1 Dana Brooke 50/1 Ember Moon 50/1 Mia Yim 50/1 Tegan Nox 50/1 Billy Kay 66/1 Chelsea Green 66/1 Mercedes Martinez 66/1 Sarah Logan 66/1 Tamina 66/1 Piper Niven 80/1 Kelly Kelly 100/1 Lita 100/1 Stephanie McMahon 150/1

We see that both Reigns and McIntyre are favored to retain their titles, though Reigns is a much bigger favorite than McIntyre. At the same time, the women's championships are favored to change hands as fans are expecting the women's champions (Charlotte Flair and Asuka) to begin a split which will lead to an eventual match between the two for the Raw Women's Championship.

Daniel Bryan and Edge are the top two favored men to win the Rumble, while Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss come in at one and two on the women's side.

What are your predictions for the WWE Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below!