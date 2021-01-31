Two Returns Possibly Spoiled for Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble

✖

WWE's Royal Rumble event is still a few hours away, but a few spoilers have already made their way online regarding the Men's Royal Rumble. According to PWInsider, former WWE Superstar Carlito will compete in the 30-man match, marking his first appearance on WWE television since Carlos Colon's WWE Hall of Fame induction back in 2014. He was previously announced for the Monday Night Raw "Legends Night" earlier this month, but did not appear on the show.

The report also states Carlito will be at Raw tomorrow night and is working on a tryout to become a WWE producer. WWE fans will recall MVP made a similar two-show appearance last year but wound up back on television full-time as a member of The Hurt Business.

Meanwhile, WrestlingNews.co is reporting that Seth Rollins is backstage for tonight's event and will compete in tonight's Rumble (and will reportedly make it to the final four of this year's match). Rollins was written off television back at Survivor Series in order to be home with Becky Lynch. The two welcomed their first child, Roux, in early December. The man formerly known as the "The Monday Night Messiah" was advertised to return on an episode of SmackDown late last month, but it never happened. Rollins won the Men's Royal Rumble back in 2019, setting up for his WWE Universal Championship win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

