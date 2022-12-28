WWE's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania Plans for Tyson Fury in Doubt

Tyson Fury has been an arm's length away from professional wrestling for a number of years now. The decorated boxer made his WWE debut in 2019, starting a program with Braun Strowman that culminated in the two doing battle at WWE Crown Jewel that fall. Fury picked up the count out victory and teased forming a tag team with Strowman on a subsequent episode of WWE SmackDown. Since 2019, Fury resumed his boxing career, and his demanding fight camps forced him to stay away from areas that could risk injury, with professional wrestling being at the top of that list. Still, Fury was able to appear at this past September's WWE Clash at the Castle, but avoided getting physical.

At that event, Fury knocked out Austin Theory, stared down Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and helped pick up Drew McIntyre's spirits after being defeated by the Tribal Chief. This one segment set up multiple matches for Fury, should he be interested in wrestling for WWE again.

According to The US Sun, WWE had plans in place to make something happen with Fury early next year. The company was reportedly looking at WWE Royal Rumble for a Fury appearance and at WWE WrestleMania 39 for a Fury match. That said, those plans are in doubt due to Fury being reportedly banned from entering the United States, as the boxer has been linked to alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan. Tyson's brother, Tommy Fury, confirmed last month that they are both unable to get into America.

Regardless of the issues facing Fury, insiders have emphasized that he is "well loved" within WWE.

"I think Tyson Fury is chomping at the bit to get in the ring," WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque said earlier this year. "The question is which ring will he get into? Is it going to be the boxing ring? Is it going to be the WWE ring? We were just together in Cardiff. We had a long talk about it. He's as enamored as ever in wanting to do this with us.

"I think he knows he's got a few big fights left in him in the boxing world. I think he's going to capitalize on those fights as you are hearing. You know, talks about [Oleksandr] Usyk, talks about Anthony Joshua. Selfishly, I want him to come work with us, also selfishly, I want to see those fights. So I hope he knocks those out and I hope he stays interested because I do think with the dedication and the drive that he had to do what we do, I think he could do something special with us as well."

