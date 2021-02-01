WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Fans Celebrate Drew McIntyre's Win Against Goldberg

Royal Rumble 2021 started things off big with the long-awaited match between Drew McIntyre, the current World Heavyweight Champion of World Wrestling Entertainment, and Bill Goldberg, easily one of the most well-known wrestlers in history, and fans are celebrating the win by the current champion in this encounter. With the match itself starting hot and heavy as the two began brawling before the bell had been rung, McIntyre was able to deliver his patented Claymore to defeat Goldberg following being jack knifed and speared!

