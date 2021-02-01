WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Fans Celebrate Drew McIntyre's Win Against Goldberg
Royal Rumble 2021 started things off big with the long-awaited match between Drew McIntyre, the current World Heavyweight Champion of World Wrestling Entertainment, and Bill Goldberg, easily one of the most well-known wrestlers in history, and fans are celebrating the win by the current champion in this encounter. With the match itself starting hot and heavy as the two began brawling before the bell had been rung, McIntyre was able to deliver his patented Claymore to defeat Goldberg following being jack knifed and speared!
He wanted to take his reign to another level, and @DMcIntyreWWE did JUST THAT by defeating @Goldberg to retain his #WWETitle! #AndStill #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/MOeN7kU09w— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
What did you think of the result of the first match of this year's Royal Rumble? What do you think this means for Wrestlemania? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!
Respect Was Earned
No denying, Goldberg put Drew VERY over there! #RoyalRumble— Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) February 1, 2021
Big Bless
That feeling when Drew McIntyre survived Goldberg. A bless. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/gtuHZoFUX6— Lady Wrestling X (@LadyWrestlingX) February 1, 2021
Another Level Indeed
Drew has now beaten Brock and Goldberg clean in his first tries. Drew's on another level #RoyalRumble— Smackethdown Layer #MoreMorrison (@smarkslammer42) February 1, 2021
A Good Performance For Bill
For real though if that is Goldberg's last match, its not a bad way to go out. #RoyalRumble— pat driscoll (@PDrisc60) February 1, 2021
There's More To Come
Me: DREW RETAINED!! THANK GOD! GOLDBERG LOST!!
Also Me: But the #royalrumble is still to come... oh shit.... pic.twitter.com/KCzBLcQHIt— ash (kdrama addict) (@waitng4thtdance) February 1, 2021
An End In Good Spirits
Drew McIntyre retains. Good! After the match, McIntyre and Goldberg hugged. #WWE #RoyalRumble— Joshua Cercado (@bigheadjosh92) February 1, 2021
Roman Is Waiting
If Goldberg couldn't beat Drew, he sure as hell ain't beating Roman.....Roman gonna roast his ass #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/fXe1RKRu8Z— 💛💙 Tribal Chief Stan Account (@RomanMoxFan2010) February 1, 2021
Relief For Many
I’m so relieved that Drew McIntyre beat Goldberg to retain the WWE title 😅😅 #RoyalRumble— Sensei Chris/Anthony (@CAnthonyLopez) February 1, 2021