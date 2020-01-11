Sarah Logan Says She Is ‘Done Wrestling’ Following WWE RAW Loss

Following her match with Charlotte Flair this past week on WWE RAW, Sarah Logan came out and said that she is “done wrestling.”

This was the first time that Logan appeared on RAW since July of last year. She promptly lost to Flair in the match on RAW, as expected, and responded by quote tweeting a video from her match on RAW with the caption “I’m done wrestling.”



The statement, meant to convey frustration after such a long absence, is likely going to lead to an evolving character change for the former NXT star and member of the Riott Squad. While some fans took this as a retirement message, that’s not the case. It would seem more likely to be a reference to picking up a more physical style in the ring.

Ironically, Logan’s former partner Liv Morgan also took to social media to declare she was taking a break following a television loss to Charlotte Flair.

