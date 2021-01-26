Sasha Banks Wants to Help Snoop Dogg Redeem His Awkward Top-Rope Splash From AEW Dynamite

✖

When Snoop Dogg appeared on AEW Dynamite back at the start of the month, he wound up attempting a top rope splash following a match between Cody Rhodes and Matt Sydal. The end result was... less than great, and Dogg's cousin Sasha Banks gave one of the best reactions on social media by offering to help the rapper improve his technique. "The Boss" followed up that offer this week while appearing on the Complex Sports Podcast.

"I saw him two weeks before he did it and he was talking how he wanted to do a splash," Banks said (h/t Fightful). "I wasn't thinking the splash was going to look like that. He called me right after and cracked up laughing and asking if I was proud. I was like, 'Dude, if you had fun, that's all that matters.' He couldn't believe it. He's so friggin' tall. He was hella smooth. We still got time [to train]. I wanna do matches with him and want him as my tag team partner for WrestleMania. We have time. I got time to train him. That splash is going to be five stars."

😭😭🤣 fam! We’re gonna have to work on this. — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 7, 2021

Despite popping up on Dynamite, Dogg has quite a bit of history with the WWE. He served as the "Master of Ceremonies" for a Divas tag match at WrestleMania XXIV and accompanied Banks to the ring for her WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 32 (her entrance theme is now a remixed version of her original theme that features him). He was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

As of now, Banks (surprisingly) isn't booked for Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view despite being the SmackDown Women's Champion. Check out the full card for the Rumble (as of now) below: