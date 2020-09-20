WWE Gives an Update on Sasha Banks After Bayley's Latest Attack

✖

Sasha Banks returned to Friday Night SmackDown this past Friday with a video promo filmed from the WWE Performance Center. And while she made it clear she wants revenge on Bayley for her recent betrayal, WWE is having her take her time returning from her (storyline) injuries. Banks' promo was interrupted when Bayley suddenly appeared and smacked her in the back with a steel chair. She then ripped off Banks' neck brace, wrapped it in a steel chair and was on the verge of crushing her neck again, only to be stopped by nearby trainers.

WWE released a status update on Banks on Saturday, saying she had not suffered any further damage after Bayley's attack.

UPDATE: @SashaBanksWWE was shaken up in last night's attack by @itsBayleyWWE, but no further injuries were sustained. Stay tuned to WWE digital and social as the story continues to develop. pic.twitter.com/zfqO4cttTR — WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2020

In the meantime, Bayley is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross at the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

"Sasha I know that you're watching. Do you think that I'm some sort of idiot. That I didn't know you all these years and I didn't know what you were thinking all along. Who knows you better than me. Nobody. You were waiting for your chance," Bayley said in a promo two weeks ago when she explained why she finally attacked her former tag partner.

"You pretend to be my best friend, but all along you were using me, and do you know how I know that, because I was using you," she continued. "I never cared about you, and I damn sure didn't care about our friendship. I used you every step of the way, and because of you I became Bayley Dos traps, and thanks to you I am the longest reigning Women's Champion. After last week, you are completely useless to me."

Clash of Champions will take place inside WWE's ThunderDome on Sept. 27.