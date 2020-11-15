Sasha Banks Keeps Pushing for WWE Evolution 2

✖

It's been more than two years since WWE hosted its first all-women pay-per-view, Evolution. Since then the women of WWE have campaigned over and over for a second Evolution show, but no announcement has ever arrived. Reigning SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks was asked about the show once again in a new interview with Digital Spy this week and remained hopeful the event would return.

"[Evolution] is something I absolutely want to happen again," Banks said. "It's just something that I think was so incredible for the women and for the fans that I don't understand why there hasn't been a second one yet. But it definitely can happen in the future and whenever it does happen I think it will be better than the first."

Banks has previously pushed for her match at the event to be against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The seven-time women's champion hasn't wrestled since SummerSlam 2019 where she lost to Charlotte Flair.

"I would lose my mind," Banks told D-Von Dudley on the Table Talk Podcast. "But honestly, there are so many people. I would like to have a match with anybody I have not had a match with before. Trish Stratus was the top of the women's division of her time. She was the best. She was beautiful. She was athletic and she inspired me. I have a bunch of her stuff. I remember going to the Eddie Guerrero tribute show and she had this pink shirt on and I saw that shirt at a store and I was like, I need that shirt because Trish Stratus had that shirt. Trish Stratus was always the one.

"When I finally got to meet her and work with her, I fell more in love with her. She is the most amazing beautiful human being I've ever met," she continued. "Not only did she inspire me in the ring, she inspires me for what she does outside of the ring as well."

Banks will take on Asuka at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on Nov. 22. Check out the full card for the show below: