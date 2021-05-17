Sasha Banks Teases Working With Alexa Bliss and Lily

✖

Sasha Banks hasn't been on WWE television since she dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37. And while many assume "The Boss" will eventually return to try and regain that title, she floated out the idea on Twitter this week of working with Alexa Bliss now that "The Goddess" has taken on a twisted version of Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" gimmick. The interaction between the two started when Banks posted a photo of her WrestleMania 37 look, complete with neon green highlights in the front of her blue hair.

Show me again, the power of the darkness pic.twitter.com/lTNk1jpEip — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) May 13, 2021

"Gladly ... always room for more on the playground," Bliss responded in a retweet. Banks tweeted back, "Let Me In."

In an interview with ComicBook prior to WrestleMania 37, Bliss admitted that her run with Wyatt and their storyline with Randy Orton was the most fun she has had in years working in WWE.

"I've been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I've ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it's like nothing is off-limits and that's what's so fun about it," Bliss said. "And I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that's out of the box, and completely different."

"And the fact that a year ago, if you told me I'd be swinging on a swing set, threatening Randy Orton, I wouldn't believe you. Or even having a match with Randy Orton, I wouldn't believe you, but it's been so fun and I'm just so happy with how it's turning out because we don't know. It's been a week-by-week thing. We're just adding things, taking away things, trying new things, and I just like where it's going," she added.

Bliss betrayed Wyatt at WrestleMania, assisting Orton in defeating The Fiend in the process. Wyatt claimed he was "reborn" the following night on Raw and promptly disappeared from television. Meanwhile, Bliss has continued her demented new character while debuting a new haunted doll named Lily.