WWE's Sasha Banks Transforms Into Ruby Riott With Incredible Makeover

Sasha Banks popped up on social media on Tuesday sporting a completely new haircut, darkened makeup and temporary tattoos sprawled across her arms, chest and neck. But before fans had the chance to freak out about "The Boss" suddenly going goth, she captioned the photo by stating she was imitating the look of fellow SmackDown star Ruby Riott. The leader of the Riott Squad seemed to love the transformation, retweeting Banks' original post while writing "This is awesome!"

Banks recently dipped her toe back into the women's tag team division, pairing up with Bianca Beliar to challenge both Asuka & Charlotte Flair and Bayley & Carmella in a triple threat for the women's tag titles.

2020 turned out to be a banner year for Banks, holding the women's tag titles and the Raw Women's Championship simultaneously over the summer before finally giving fans the long-awaited feud with Bayley. This culminated in a Hell in a Cell Match in October, which WWE ranked as the second-best match of the year behind the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. She also caught her first big break outside of WWE by appearing in two episodes of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

During an interview with ComicBook following the first episode's premiere, Banks revealed how difficult it was to juggle her acting and WWE roles during filming.

Every time I went to set, because I went straight from WWE from live national television, I would have to wake up at 5:00 in the morning, catch a flight and go straight to the trailer," Banks said. "And they're like, 'Why do you have glitter all over your face?' And I'm like,'"I'm sorry. I've been Sasha Banks.' I would walk on set and I just be like, 'Oh my god, I can not believe that I'm here,' because the set was just so, so, so incredible. I literally felt that I was in a whole different galaxy, in a whole different world. I have no idea how they did that. Whoever made that set, wow! Wow, wow, wow! It's so breathtaking. And the whole time I was there, honestly, it never set in because I went from that straight back to WWE and I couldn't tell anybody. So I just kind of always had to live in the moment and be present in everything that I was doing."