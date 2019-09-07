Report: WWE Possibly Moving Toward Unscripted Promos Once Again

One of the biggest criticisms of WWE‘s product for several years now has been the over-scripting of promos. Now, it looks like that aspect of the company could be undergoing a change.

According to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE loosened control over a couple of performer’s promos this week during RAW and there’s the possibility this could continue. The report notes there’s a movement backstage to continue to let wrestlers go back to using their own creativity when it comes to what they say in front of the microphone.

The Observer notes that Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Rey Mysterio were simply given bullet points of what to make sure to hit during their time with the microphone this past week rather than being given a word for word script. Full scripting of promos has become the norm in recent years, with the writers literally writing the dialogue the wrestlers read on camera. You’d be hard pressed to find many people in wrestling that think that is a good idea, and some former WWE stars have spoken out about this being a major problem with the product.

Some performers have been given leeway to do their own thing over the last couple of months, notably Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and with the success that Banks, Bayley, and Mysterio had on Monday night, there’s a chance going back to bullet point talking points and letting the performers do their thing could become the norm once again.

The best wrestlers in the history of the industry often talk fondly of their time traveling between towns and coming up with ideas for promos while riding in cars. It’s become a lost art among young performers in the business who have never had the chance, save their time wrestling on the independent circuit, to thrive creatively in this fashion.

AEW has already made it known that promos in their company will be unscripted. Chris Jericho recently noted that it will be the first time in approximately 20 years where he has the freedom to say what he wants on the microphone.