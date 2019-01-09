Report: WWE Security Prevented Fans With AEW Shirts From Attending SmackDown Live

All Elite Wrestling held its first event, a fan rally for the upcoming Double or Nothing show, at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Tuesday afternoon. The event happened to take place a couple of blocks away from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, where SmackDown Live will take place later in the evening.

According to sources at Pro Wrestling Sheet, a pair of fans wearing AEW shirts were prevented from buying tickets and entering the building from security, saying they would not be allowed to enter unless they changed shirts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The (sources) tell us they were in line to buy tickets when a security guard approached the box office to inform them they wouldn’t be allowed inside wearing the AEW merch,” Ryan Satin reported, adding that the sources were employees of Pro Wrestling Tees. “He then told the woman selling tickets to not sell them any unless they change clothing.

“We’re told the PWTees employees asked for something official saying they couldn’t enter in AEW merch, but were not given an answer and security walked away. “

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed the same story.

WWE is turning away people from buying tickets who are wearing AEW merchandise — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 8, 2019

Shortly after the news broke another group of fans tweeted that they had been turned away for their shirts as well, only to be let in afterwards and told again to change their shirts.

So we just got turned away at the door, before they all of a sudden “changed the policy” #AEW#WWEJacksonville pic.twitter.com/yqIn0BxXtF — Benjamin Unbutton (@BensideOut) January 9, 2019

“They initially turned me away because of my shirt, but let us in,” Twitter user BensideOut wrote. “Once we got to the next line of security though, I was told to change shirts again.

Another fan posted a video confirming that a policy to prevent AEW shirts was in place, but was changed prior to the start of the show.

Security is now allowing in AEW shirts after tossing me out for wearing one. I even offered to buy a WWE shirt and they wouldn’t allow me to. I was able to get back in through another entrance after changing pic.twitter.com/TRhGoLlWDD — Graham (@thagreenlizad) January 9, 2019

Satin later tweeted about another incident where a fan was asked to wear a WWE shirt over the All In event shirt they wore into the building.

Announcements from Tuesday’s AEW rally included Chris Jericho and Neville (now PAC) joining the company, as well as the Double or Nothing event getting confirmed for the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25.