WWE's Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Appear at Chicago Bears Game

The NFL season continues to roll along, and week 5 sees the Chicago Bears take on the Washington Commanders. At the moment neither team has added to the scoreboard, but WWE fans have a reason to celebrate, as two Superstars are in the stadium supporting the team. United States Champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are both in attendance for the game, and in addition to the Bears jerseys Rollins is also holding the United States Title on his shoulder, and you can check out the post below (via Fightful).

Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw to become the new United States Champion, and he doesn't look to let that Title go anytime soon. As for Lynch, she's recovering from a separated shoulder she experienced at SummerSlam, and fans are looking forward to when she can return to the ring, as she turned face at SummerSlam and helped out Belair after their match.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at the Bears game pic.twitter.com/SQKly0F3IT — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) October 14, 2022

What's next for Rollins and Lynch remains to be seen, but WWE recently had another major return when Bray Wyatt made his comeback at Extreme Rules. Rollins and Wyatt previously had a now infamous feud that didn't go according to plan. In a recent interview, Rollins said he would like another crack at a battle between them.

"Yeah, I mean, another crack at that one might be nice," Rollins said. "I mean, look, the Bray Wyatt character is just difficult. If you look at anybody that worked the Bray Wyatt character for an extended period of time They didn't, they didn't come out of it better than they went in. It was very difficult to have a story with him where – aside from Randy [Orton], who obviously killed him, it was difficult for anyone. I think maybe Daniel Bryan Bryan might have escaped a little unscathed. But I mean, everyone else pretty much met a dire end for their character. I mean, that was the end for the Seth Rollins character as you knew it, 'The Beast Slayer' character. It was tough figuring out how to tell a good wrestling story with that character."

