WWE Raw: Seth Rollins Curb Stomps The Miz in MSCHF's Viral Big Red Boots

Seth "Freakin" Rollins lived up to his stylish reputation by delivering his most wild curb stomp yet to Mike "The Miz" Mizanin while wearing a pair of the MSCHF's now viral Big Red Boots! The latest fashion trend has taken over social media in the last few weeks when it was revealed that these boots looked very cartoon like. Fans quickly compared these boots to the likes of Astro Boy, Dora the Explorer's Boots, and much more as a result, but that didn't stop the very fashionable Seth Rollins from getting a pair of them himself as shown on the latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Rollins has made a mark on the wrestling world for the past few years as he has shown off wilder and wilder, yet fashionable looks. At the same time, each of these looks is also very practical for in-ring action and the latest is probably the funniest case yet as fans got to see him use these very cartoony boots get into some real action as he not only did some damage to The Miz, but even delivered his trademark curb stomp with them. Check it out below:

Why Did Seth Rollins Curb Stomp The Miz on WWE Raw?

The latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw saw Rollins serve as a special guest to Miz TV, where Miz immediately began to call out the fact that Rollins is having problems with Logan Paul. But as Rollins explained, he's frustrated with Paul for getting in the way of his potentially main eventing WrestleMania 39. It wasn't long before the Miz rubbed his own previous main event status in Rollins' face, so it was no surprise to see the two of them come to blows before long.

Speaking with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling about the potential likelihood of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes as the main event for WrestleMania 39, Rollins revealed that felt like it was "salt in the wound." Noting, "It's very hard for me to look at that match unbiased. I want that match. I want that spot. I want that title. To not have it, there's a lot of salt in the wound having to talk about it. It's difficult for me to analyze." But maybe if he wears these shoes again he'll have a better chance?

