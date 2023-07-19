WWE: Seth Rollins on How Pro Wrestling Can Benefit From The Writers’ Strike and Actors’ Strike

Between the ongoing Writers Guild of America Strike and the SAG-AFTRA Strike, the film and television worlds are on their way to a content shortage. But one form of weekly TV entertainment that isn’t going anywhere is pro wrestling, as wrestlers aren’t members of SAG-AFTRA nor have they unionized. This is why weekly programs like WWE’s Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown and AEW’s Dynamite and Collision will keep moving forward without any interference from either strike. Seth Rollins, WWE’s current World Heavyweight Champion, was asked about how wrestling could benefit in a recent TMZ interview.

“I mean, silver lining for us, I suppose, you know, it’s a difficult time for the actors and the writers,” Rollins said. “I believe they’re doing the right thing, asking for what they deserve. I stand by them. But it is a fortunate part of not being part of a union that we are able to still perform, and for our audiences and people who may not be familiar, now they get an opportunity to tune in and see what we are all About. Yeah. I mean, we’ve never been hotter businesses. The biggest it’s ever been, the talent across the board is the best it’s ever been. The business is hot right now. We’re in a boom. I think when we look back on it, it’s gonna be a special time.”

Seth Rollins Reveals Ongoing Back Injury

Rollins revealed on the Impaulsive podcast this week that he’s currently dealing with a number of injuries, including lower back problems that might require surgery.

“I try to change my training up based on how I feel. There are constant injuries. My knee has been bugging me since before WrestleMania (39). I was having an issue with that. My neck acting up. My lower back has been at me since 2019 [and I] probably should get some surgery on that,” Rollins said. “[I’m] trying to just do whatever I can to make sure I don’t need it because I have a couple of stress fractures back there.”

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card & Rumored Matches