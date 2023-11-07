WWE: Sami Zayn Earns Championship Opportunity After Crown Jewel Heroics

For the first time since Elimination Chamber back in February, Sami Zayn is getting another shot at a WWE championship. This time, however, he's set to take on Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, a match that was set because of Zayn's heroics at WWE Crown Jewel this past weekend. Seth Rollins will be defending his title on Monday Night RAW for the first time in five months, giving Sami Zayn another shot at gold.

On Saturday at Crown Jewel, Rollins successfully defended his championship against Drew McIntyre at the start of the show. As soon as the bell rang, Damian Priest ran in with his Money in the Bank briefcase to try and cash in and take the World Heavyweight Championship from a battered and bruised Rollins. That effort was thwarted by a hooded man who turned out to be Sami Zayn.

Monday Night RAW began with Rollins addressing the crowd and publicly thanking Zayn for helping him out. In return, he offered Zayn a match for the World Heavyweight Championship later in the show. Zayn accepted and the match was set for Monday's main event.

Seth Rollins Injury Won't Affect Current Run

Earlier this year, Rollins revealed that he's been dealing with a back injury for a few years now, one that will eventually require surgery. However, Rollins hasn't been worried about that injury changing anything for his current run in WWE. It's been a big part of the story as of late, but he is still promising to be a fighting champion.

"It is what it is. All of us have something," Rollins said on The Bump. "We've all got some sort of nagging injury, we've all got something that's pulling at us, telling us we need to slow down. That's just part of the game. I know that. Everybody knows that. Now, my injury might be a little more serious than some people. But I know how to manage it. I told Shinsuke, I told the world. I won the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back. I've been defending the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back.

"So even though Shinsuke's the first guy to really target that injury, I feel like I know what it takes to manage it. I'll be just fine, I promise you. I promise everybody out there who's concerned. I'm gonna be fine. I promise you guys, I will be fine. The championship is in good hands," he continued.