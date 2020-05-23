WWE: Shad Gaspard's Family, Friends, and Fans Gather for Touching Memorial

✖

The tragic death of Shad Gaspard is something family, friends, and many fans are still processing, and they recently came together to honor Gaspard in a sunset memorial (via TMZ). The memorial was held on Friday at Venice Beach, the site of Gaspard's tragic death. Shad's wife Siliana Gaspard invited a multitude of friends, family, and fans to the memorial to show their love for Shad, who told lifeguards to save his 10-year-old son first as they were being swept away by powerful waves. Unfortunately, a large wave submerged him before lifeguards could get back to him, but his son is thankfully safe and sound because of his actions. This memorial was a touching tribute and he will be missed.

The family previously released a statement that thanked first responders for saving Aryeh and doing all they could to save and find Shad.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad," the statement read. "Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad. . . The Entire Gaspard & Chittick Family."

“Save my son.” Incredible man and father. My love and prayers go out to the Gaspard family. Rest in love Shad. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 20, 2020

Gaspard is only spoken of in the highest of terms amongst the wrestling community, including Roman Reigns, who shared a tribute for Gaspard.

“Save my son.” Incredible man and father. My love and prayers go out to the Gaspard family. Rest in love Shad," Reigns wrote.

My very first match on FCW TV. Shad was unhappy during these times, but he was still kind to me and took good care of me. We rode to a couple towns together and he shared stories of his road experiences and his friendship with my cousin Umaga/Eki. Now they rest together. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Sv7FNDeIUv — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 20, 2020

Reigns then shared another story from early in his career. “My very first match on FCW TV. Shad was unhappy during these times, but he was still kind to me and took good care of me,” Regins wrote. “We rode to a couple towns together and he shared stories of his road experiences and his friendship with my cousin Umaga/Eki. Now they rest together.”

Our thoughts are with Shad's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

