Photo: WWE Champion Injured During WWE Raw

This week's Monday Night Raw saw United States Champion Sheamus take on Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo in back-to-back matches as part of their ongoing feud. Sheamus wound up losing both bouts, but fans were more concerned afterward by the amount of blood he spilled as the matches went on. It turned out the champ suffered a broken nose after taking a stiff forearm shot from Carrillo. PWInsider has since confirmed the injury but added Sheamus won't miss any time unless WWE requires it.

Sheamus has since taken to social media, sharing photos of his post-match appearance. The pinfall losses on Raw likely mean both Carrillo and Ricochet will get shots at his title in the near future.

"The Celtic Warrior" has consistently been putting on solid matches on Raw over the past few months, which is ironic when you consider how many reports of his retirement were swirling a few years back. Sheamus captured the United States Championship for the third time in his career back at WrestleMania 37 by beating Riddle.

And yet, despite how decorated the Irish star is, Sheamus still hasn't accomplished the one thing left on his bucket list in winning the Intercontinental Championship. It's the only title that has eluded him throughout his career and, if he won it, it'd finally make him a Grand Slam Champion.

This is the forearm shot from Humberto Carrillo that busted Sheamus’ nose. Damn! 👀 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MScuk2EKhT — CONNER🇨🇦 (@VancityConner) June 1, 2021

"There is one thing missing, and that's the Intercontinental Championship," Sheamus said on the E&C Pod of Awesomeness back in 2019. "I've won a lot of titles in the very first half of my career. The two things that were missing were the IC Title and Tag Titles. With Cesaro, we basically blitzed five titles, four Raw, one SmackDown, in about two and a half years. The IC Title is next on the list.

"The irony of that whole thing is, that was the one title that brought me into WWE," he added. "When I was a kid, I was a massive Macho Man Randy Savage fan. That was the one title I loved, and it's the one title I haven't won. That's the coveted prize for me."