Seth Rollins Wears Throwback Gear for ‘The Shield’s Final Chapter’

The Shield reunited for one final match on Sunday night as Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins took on Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in a six-man tag match at the Shield’s Final Chapter WWE Network event. As the three made their way down through the crowd, Michael Cole revealed a special fact about Rollins’ gear.

It turned out the black vest he was wearing was the same one he used in the team’s debut match at the 2012 TLC pay-per-view event where the three started their undefeated streak in six-man tag matches by beating Team Hell No and Ryback.

Sunday night marked The Shield’s final match because Ambrose has opted to not re-sign with the company once his contract ends by the end of the month. WWE confirmed Ambrose’s departure back in late January.

“Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE,” WWE wrote in a statement at the time.

While both Reigns and Rollins admitted that they tried to convince Ambrose to stay, he held firm in his decision.

“It breaks my heart,” Rollins said in an interview regarding Ambrose leaving. “I get it. I understand this place can be frustrating. He’s a guy who’s been doing it nonstop for 15, 16, 17 years. Sometimes you just need to step away and take care of yourself. I wish him luck in whatever he wants to do.

“I know how he feels about his creativity. Sometimes when it pulls him in a different direction, that’s just how he’s gotta be. I never imagined the three of us working anywhere else or not being here at the same time” he added.

Ambrose concludes his WWE career as a Grand Slam Champion. His one reign as WWE Champion came in 2016, when he defeated Rollins at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

