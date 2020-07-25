There will be a match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on next week's SmackDown as AJ Styles' next contender has been revealed. Styles came out for guest commentary on this week's edition of the show while a match to determine his next challenger took place. The bout featured Gran Metalik, Shorty G (Chad Gable), Lince Dorado, and Drew Gulak. Given the amount of talent in that lineup, you'd expect the match to deliver and it did just that.

All four men had a good outing with a fair amount of television time dedicated to the bout. In the end, Gran Metalik pinned Gable. Gable had just hit a German Suplex off the top rope on Durado, who rolled through and flew to the outside of the ring. Right after that, Metalik walked the top rope and hit an elbow drop and covered for the pinfall.

The most memorable spot of the match was when Gable hit a big moonsault from the top rope to the outside of the ring on all of his opponents.

Following the match, Styles got in the ring and acted like he wanted to shake Metalik's hand as Dorado looked on. Styles then withdrew his hand and slapped Metalik. That wasn't the end, though, as Metalik fought back.

