WWE's Apollo Crews Defeats Big E in Chaotic WrestleMania Rematch on SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown featured the anticipated rematch between Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews (with his ally Commander Azeez at ringside) and Big E. The two faced off at WrestleMania 37, and that match ended with Crews dethroning Big E for the Championship. Crews defended his title against Kevin Owens last week, and with some help from Azeez, he left Owens knocked out in the ring. Now it was E's shot at getting his title back, and things picked up right away between the two enemies.

Big E went to work on Crews with two powerful hip tosses, and then he locked in an abdominal stretch followed by a big shoulder and a pin, but Crews kicked out. E then dragged Crews out to the apron and hit him with several punches to the chest, followed by a big splash on the apron that left Crews in pain.

A pin followed by Crews kicked out. Crews got some revenge with a slam on the top rope, and then followed it up with a clothesline. He dragged E out of the ring and suplexed him on the ground hard.

Big E built some momentum though with big offense in the ring, but Crews put a halt to it with a huge moonsault. He then headed to the top rope but E dodged the attack, and then E hit a belly to belly and a splash but Crews kicked out of the pin attempt.

Crews hit a big kick to the face next and almost got the pin and the win but E kicked out. Crews looked to capitalize with some splashes in the corner, but E broke it up by catching Crews in mid-air and slamming him down for another pin attempt, though Crews kicked out.

Crews lifted E and slammed him on the apron on his neck, and then hit a big splash but E kicked out of the pin attempt. Crews went right back at him, but E scooped him up for a pin attempt. Crews kicked out but E hit the Big Ending. Before he could get the win Azeez pulled E out of the ring and slammed him down to the ground, which resulted in a disqualification. Then Kevin Owens came running down to the ring and attack Azeez, but Crews attacked him from behind.

Azeez was going for the finishing blow but Big E then intervened, and they went to work on Azeez. Things got even more chaotic when Sami Zayn came in and attacked Owens. Things got tense when Zayn was caught holding the title, and while Zayn tried to smooth things over, he got punched by Azeez.

"Roman Reigns is set to go to war with Daniel Bryan in a Universal Championship match and, if The Head of the Table wins, The Leader of the "Yes!" Movement will be barred from SmackDown. Plus, Apollo Crews will clash with Big E in a highly-anticipated Intercontinental Title rematch. Don’t miss back-to-back title matchups, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!"

Here's the full card for tonight's episode:

Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan in Universal Title Match

Apollo Crews vs Big E in Intercontinental Championship Match

