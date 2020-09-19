WWE's Big E Returns to SmackDown and Delivers a Brutal Beating

✖

SmackDown featured a host of entertaining matches, but perhaps one of the best beatdowns of the night wasn't even in the ring. It instead occurred backstage when the security guard who tricked Big E into thinking Xavier Woods was in teh building a few weeks ago got a taste of his own medicine, and we think E made his point loud and clear when he smashed the guard through a limousine's windshield.

It all started when the security guard went out to tell Sheamus about something, and after Sheamus walked off E revealed himself and starting beating him down. The guard (who Big E called Larry) tried to make it through the door but he was quickly thrown into a container and it just got worse from there.

E then punched him several times and threw him into a wall. He then picked him and threw him on top of several more containers, punching and hitting him with forearms inbetween.

He wasn't done though, as he followed those up by getting Larry on top of the Limo's hood and slamming him back first into the windshield of the limo, leaving the glass all cracked despite referees asking him not to.

He then dragged him towards the back of the car, and despite the refs trying to stop him and Adam Pierce eventually coming out he stuffed Larry into the car's trunk and shut it. Pierce told E he needed to leave, but before he did he yelled at Sheamus and warned him he's coming for him too.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso team up again for a Samoan Street Fight, Sasha Banks will address Bayley's heinous attack and much more on Friday Night SmackDown.

Here's what is on deck:

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs Sheamus and King Corbin in Samoan Street Fight

Sasha Banks Responds to Bayley

Alexa Bliss welcomes Nikki Cross on A Moment of Bliss

AJ Styles vs Sami Zayn in Intercontinental Match

What have you thought of tonight's SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!