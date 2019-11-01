WWE SmackDown Update: Brock Lesnar Booked, Surprise Appearances Scheduled

With the issues plaguing WWE today as it relates to getting several of their stars back to the United States from Saudi Arabia, the company has been re-writing tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has now announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be on the show. Lesnar defeated Cain Velasquez in a bout that went just past two minutes on Thursday at WWE Crown Jewel.

Cathy Kelley filmed a segment for WWE’s social media pages and made the announcement about Lesnar. She also confirmed that there would be other surprises tonight in light of the Saudi Arabia situation. Several reports have indicated that some WWE NXT stars are being flown to Buffalo, site of tonight’s SmackDown, for surprise appearances at the show due to the lack of main roster stars available due to the Saudi Arabia situation.

Outside of Lesnar’s appearance, the only other segment officially announced is WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley defending her title against Nikki Cross.