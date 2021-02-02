Edge to Appear on This Week's WWE SmackDown

✖

Fresh off his 2021 Men's Royal Rumble win, Edge will appear on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. "The Rated-R Superstar" opened this week's Raw alongside Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, but declined to reveal which world championship he'd be challenging for a WrestleMania 37. Around the same time, Dave Meltzer dropped a report stating Edge would be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Title, so expect "The Tribal Chief" to get involved in Edge's appearance.

Edge then closed out the show by beating Randy Orton (thanks to an assist from Alexa Bliss), closing the book on his rivalry with "The Viper" that spanned the previous year.

Women's Rumble winner Bianca Belair will also appear on the show, and will likely challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the April event.

"It means a lot," Edge told WWE.com following his Rumble win. "If you had told me four years ago that I'd be in the Royal Rumble, going in first and winning it to go to WrestleMania... I still feel like I need to pinch myself and I still feel like I'm going to wake up," he said. It still doesn't make sense.

"And for Jay [Christian] to be in there, it just... if you wrote this as a script for a Hollywood movie, they'd say its impossible, it can never happen, it's not realistic. Yet, here we are," he added. "I don't get it, and I think I'm going to stop trying to get it and just enjoy it. And stop analyzing why and how, and go 'f— it! It's happening and it's awesome!' I feel great, and I have my best friend back with me again."

Check out the full results from the Rumble event below: