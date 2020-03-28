WWE SmackDown Fans Can’t Get Enough of Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

Tonight was another episode of WWE SmackDown without a crowd, but that didn’t keep the superstars from putting on an entertaining match. In particular, we’re talking about the match between Alexa Bliss and Asuka, which also had Bliss’ pal Nikki Cross sitting in on commentary to cheer on her friend, and it was absolutely hilarious as a result. WWE fans took to social media to celebrate the match and the duo in particular, and we’ve collected some of the best reactions right here.

There were a number of highlight-worthy moments, though one of the funniest came when Cross hugged Michael Cole, with Cole reminding her of social distancing, though that didn’t seem to matter to Cross at the moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cross would then continue to cheer on her friend, dancing on the announcer’s table, frequently clapping, and yelling inspirational messages to Bliss as she tried to defeat Asuka.

It looks like it worked, as Bliss did end up beating Asuka when all was said and done, and you can check out some of the highlight clips above and below.

Here’s the official description for tonight’s SmackDown.

“Bray Wyatt welcomes us back in to the Firefly Fun House, The New Day and The Usos battle for the WrestleMania spotlight, Drew Gulak steps up for Daniel Bryan against Shinsuke Nakamura and Alexa Bliss invites Asuka to settle her score. Catch it all on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.”

Here’s the full card.

Alexa Bliss vs Asuka

Drew Gulak vs Shinsuke Nakamura

The New Day vs. The Usos

Have you enjoyed SmackDown so far? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

Great Commentary Duo

The combo of Michael Cole and Nikki Cross was a delight throughout the match, and many fans took notice.

LMAO this is a funny commentary team. — AWESOMECHUTA (@AwesomeChuta) March 28, 2020

“LMAO this is a funny commentary team.”

Charismatic

People are loving Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross as a duo, even when they aren’t both in the ring.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka are undoubtedly two of the most charismatic Superstars on the entire WWE roster right now.



Ridiculously entertaining!#SmackDown — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) March 28, 2020

“Alexa Bliss and Asuka are undoubtedly two of the most charismatic Superstars on the entire WWE roster right now.

Ridiculously entertaining!

#SmackDown”

Insanity

This is easily one of the most entertaining matches of the night, both in the ring and outside of it.

“This @WWEAsuka @AlexaBliss_WWE match is insane #SmackDown

@WWEonFOX”

No Audience

You know how great you are when you can be just as entertaining without a crowd cheering you on, and Alexa did that in spades tonight.

@AlexaBliss_WWE is fun to watch even when there’s no audience. THAT is how you know talent. — Jon Sosis (@FunnyJS) March 28, 2020

“@AlexaBliss_WWE is fun to watch even when there’s no audience. THAT is how you know talent.”

Hilarious

Fans couldn’t get enough of Bliss in the ring, who kept taking shots at Asuka and mocking her throughout the match.

“Yoooo @AlexaBliss_WWE is HILARIOUS!! #SDLive”

Had Me Like

Fans were loving Alexa’s constant mocking of Asuka’s dancing and mannerisms throughout their match.

@AlexaBliss_WWE mocking Asuka on #SmackDown had me like 😍😍 — Kenneth Smith (@RefKenTuckyUWF) March 28, 2020

“@AlexaBliss_WWE mocking Asuka on #SmackDown had me like “

Loving This

The combo of Cross on commentary and cheering Bliss on in the ring along with Bliss’ antics against Asuka was a great one, and fans ate it up.

“I’m loving this match between @WWEAsuka and @AlexaBliss_WWE and

@NikkiCrossWWE is hilarious on commentary #SmackDownOnFox”

Social Distancing

Others thought the line Michael Cole said about Nikki maintaining social distancing was hilarious, and Cross evidently did not get the memo.

“Maintain SOCIAL DISTANCING #SmackDown #WWE”

What A Trio

One fan imagined a night where Nikki joined up with Triple H, and we want that to happen so much it’s not even funny.

Imagine Cole, Triple H and Nikki Cross on commentary #Smackdown — LV (@LaurenValvo) March 28, 2020

“Imagine Cole, Triple H and Nikki Cross on commentary #Smackdown”