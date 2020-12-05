WWE SmackDown Fans Losing Their Minds That Natalya Won a Match Over Bayley

SmackDown kicked off with a verbal sparring match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, but fans didn't really lose their minds until the second match of the night, which featured Natalya and Bayley. The match didn't go very long, and many expected Bayley to come out the winner. That's why fans pretty much lost their minds when Natalya beat the former SmackDown Women's Champion cleanly in the center of the ring, making Bayley tap to the Sharpshooter. There was no interference or distraction from Bianca Belair either who was guesting on commentary, though she did have something to say to Bayley after the match.

Fans are flipping out a bit that the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion is only a month out from holding that title and yet was defeated so quickly and so cleanly by Natalya, and we've collected some of the reactions starting on the next slide.

It's clear that WWE is building towards a Bayley and Belair feud, but it is interesting that they are making Bayley look a bit weaker heading into it, as this is the second loss she's received in a short amount of time. The first one was being the first person eliminated from the SmackDown Women's team at Survivor Series.

Here's the official description for tonight's SmackDown.

A tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, a rematch between Murphy vs. King Corbin and a main event tag team showdown pitting Kevin Owens & Otis against Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Jey Uso. Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7C on FOX.

Roman Reigns Talks to Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens and Otis vs Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

King Corbin vs Murphy

