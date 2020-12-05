WWE SmackDown Fans Losing Their Minds That Natalya Won a Match Over Bayley
SmackDown kicked off with a verbal sparring match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, but fans didn't really lose their minds until the second match of the night, which featured Natalya and Bayley. The match didn't go very long, and many expected Bayley to come out the winner. That's why fans pretty much lost their minds when Natalya beat the former SmackDown Women's Champion cleanly in the center of the ring, making Bayley tap to the Sharpshooter. There was no interference or distraction from Bianca Belair either who was guesting on commentary, though she did have something to say to Bayley after the match.
Fans are flipping out a bit that the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion is only a month out from holding that title and yet was defeated so quickly and so cleanly by Natalya, and we've collected some of the reactions starting on the next slide.
It's clear that WWE is building towards a Bayley and Belair feud, but it is interesting that they are making Bayley look a bit weaker heading into it, as this is the second loss she's received in a short amount of time. The first one was being the first person eliminated from the SmackDown Women's team at Survivor Series.
Here's the official description for tonight's SmackDown.
A tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, a rematch between Murphy vs. King Corbin and a main event tag team showdown pitting Kevin Owens & Otis against Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Jey Uso. Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7C on FOX.
Roman Reigns Talks to Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens and Otis vs Roman Reigns and Jey Uso
King Corbin vs Murphy
What do you think of Bayley's booking lately? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Like Really?
Many can't believe Natalya won so decisively, though they are also getting a kick out of the crazy reactions the match is getting.
Natalya beat Bayley clean 😂😂😂😂😂
She really tapped like really ? Man this shit is funny to me 😂😂😂
"Natalya beat Bayley clean
She really tapped like really ? Man this shit is funny to me
People’s reaction are hilarious TBH
Are You Kidding Me?
Others are also shocked and overall aren't fans of how Bayley is being booked lately.
@NatbyNature made @itsBayleyWWE tap out.
I repeat... Natalya made Bayley TAP OUT!
Are you kidding me?
Bayley has CARRIED this GOD AWFUL Women’s Division for MONTHS & that’s how #WWE treats her. Pathetic.
Her Own Words
One fan described the shock with the perfect Bayley GIF.
They Did Not
Others are just in disbelief a bit and still haven't recovered.
A Theory
One fan has a theory, and it's certainly an interesting one.
Creative- “AEW got Sting! And he sold a hell of a lot of shirts!”
Vince- “They like people who do that move he and Bret do huh? Make Natalya submit someone tonight”
WHAT?
Another fan is also in disbelief, especially since the win was so clean.
Others just don't get the losing streak and the clean loss for someone who is supposed to look strong going into a new feud.
"Natalya beating Bayley is definitely a giant head scratcher. Bayley needs to actually win some matches or there is absolutely no drama for the Bianca feud."prev