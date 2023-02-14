WWE SmackDown Star Says Current Role is "Not Enough"

Since taking over main roster creative, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque wasted no time in bolstering the Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown rosters. One of those returning talents was Karrion Kross, who roared back to the company alongside NXT manager Scarlett. Kross burst onto the scene in a big way, attacking Drew McIntyre and staring down Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Since that re-debut, Kross has gotten relatively lost in the shuffle. Speaking on Superstar Crossover, the former NXT Champion admitted that he is frustrated with his current spot.

"This is probably unhealthy, and I shouldn't say it, but I'm just gonna say it: I actually get really p--sed, because it's not enough," Kross said when asked about how far he's come in his career. "It's not enough. I haven't reached my full potential yet and people haven't seen my best work yet."

Kross added that he understands that there is limited television time, but believes "certain types of opportunities" need to be throw his way in order to reach that aforementioned full potential.

"I know what I can do," Kross continued. "I've been afforded a lot, let's not get it twisted. At this level, you need to be afforded certain types of opportunities, which is difficult with a big roster and only two hours of the program."

Whenever that day comes, Kross is certain that audiences will be hooked.

"Once I am afforded that particularly shot to demonstrate what I can really do, what I've done where people on a major scale haven't seen it? People are gonna be blown away," Kross said. "I'm gonna fight for that every single week, to get closer and closer to that shot."

Kross wowed fans during his NXT run, which featured him in compelling programs with Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Finn Balor, and Samoa Joe. His developmental tenure saw Kross lean into the supernatural aspects of his persona, somewhat of a far cry from the more grounded version of himself that he has presented on the main roster.

"One of my jobs that I have kind of given to myself is to help fans see different layers of people that maybe they haven't seen before that I'm gonna be working with," Kross teased regarding other aspects of his character. "I like to put people in different situations and circumstances that perhaps they hadn't been in prior to working with me. So that's what they're gonna get."

Kross is currently feuding with Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown.