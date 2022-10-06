An NXT Faction is Reportedly Heading to WWE SmackDown

Legado Del Fantasma could be heading to WWE's Friday Night SmackDown brand as early as this week's episode, according to new reports that dropped on Thursday. The group, which originally debuted in NXT in June 2020, spent a good chunk of this summer feuding with The D'Angelo Family before a loss forced them to become unwilling members of Tony D'Angelo's group. Escobar then put his NXT career on the line for the chance to free the faction, only for D'Angelo to beat him in a Street Fight at Heatwave in August. However, Escobar reappeared later and said he wasn't leaving without his family, giving Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Elektra Lopez to leave the brand with him. They all gladly accepted.

Both Fightful Select and PWInsider reported the plan remains for the faction to join WWE's Blue Brand. Fightful reported that their debut is imminent, while PWInsider stated it could happen as early this week's episode in Worcester, MA. The group will be joining a brand that is already loaded up on factions, including The Bloodline, Imperium, The Brawling Brutes, Maximum Male Models, Hit Row and The New Day. Stay tuned for more updates on the group as they become available!

WWE returns to pay-per-view this Saturday with the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Philadelphia. Check out the full card below:

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins (Fight Pit Match)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (Extreme Rules Match)

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Ladder Match)

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Ladder Match) Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Strap Match)

Edge vs. Finn Balor (I Quit Match)

The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium (Good Old Fashion Donnybrook Match)

That show will be followed by Monday's "Season Premiere" of Monday Night Raw. The episode will include an appearance from Roman Reings, a D-Generation X reunion and a United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.