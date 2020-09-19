WWE SmackDown: Otis Destroys Miz and Morrison After Mandy Rose Trade

✖

Miz and Morrison started off SmackDown by addressing their role in the trade of Mandy Rose to Monday Night Raw, saying that he did Otis a favor when he had her sent away from SmackDown. He then teased that Mandy had already betrayed him, hearing that from his sources over on Raw, and that brought out the current Money in the Bank holder to the ring, complete with Briefcase and lunchbox, and he laid waste to both stars.

He wasn't alone though, as he was joined by his Heavy Machinery tag partner Tucker, who threw both Miz and Morrison into the ring for Otis to steamroll over.

Otis did just that, hitting a Vader bomb on Miz but after leaving the ring he went back into the ring and started attacking Miz once more, and this time he was out to embarrass him.

He started by ripping off Miz' suit and shirt, and then as Miz tried to climb out he pulled him back in and then pulled off his pants to boot.

That revealed that yes, Miz wears tighty whities, and Otis and Tucker definitely succeeded in embarrassing him on live TV. Morrison tried to cover his friend's bottom as he left the ring, and Miz was booking it towards the back.

This backfired in a huge way for Miz, and that will teach him not to talk ill of Mandy or Otis in the future.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso team up again for a Samoan Street Fight, Sasha Banks will address Bayley's heinous attack and much more on Friday Night SmackDown.

Here's what is on deck:

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs Sheamus and King Corbin in Samoan Street Fight

Sasha Banks Responds to Bayley

Alexa Bliss welcomes Nikki Cross on A Moment of Bliss

AJ Styles vs Sami Zayn in Intercontinental Match

