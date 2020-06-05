WWE SmackDown: Title Match, Segments Announced For Tonight's Show

WWE SmackDown once again takes place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight. So far, we're light on information for the show as it relates to in-ring action. We do know that Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Sasha Banks and Bayley. However, that is the only announced match for the show ahead of time. We do know some other segments that are scheduled for the show, some to build up some highly anticipated matches down the line.

According to the preview posted to WWE.com, here's what to expect on the show tonight:

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend against Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

What do The Miz & John Morrison have planned for Braun Strowman ahead of WWE Backlash?

Jeff Hardy set to share his side of the story after last week’s accident

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles to come face-to-face ahead of Intercontinental Championship clash

The Hardy segment in particular was quite divisive last week as WWE played off of Hardy's well-publicized real life substance abuse problems in storyline form. We'll see how that story continues to develop tonight.

The upcoming Intercontinental Championship tournament finals match between Styles and Bryan has reportedly already been taped and was supposed to be a must-see contest. WWE will continue to hype that up tonight with a segment between the two men. The match itself will air on next week's edition of WWE SmackDown, two days before the Backlash PPV.

Speaking of Backlash, that's where The Miz and John Morrison are scheduled to face Braun Strowman in an handicap match for the WWE Universal Championship. The two men have vowed on television to make Strowman's life a "living hell" ahead of the match, so we'll see tonight how they plan on continuing that story with just over a week to go before the PPV.

Which segment are you looking forward to tonight the most? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE and AEW.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.