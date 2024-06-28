WWE SmackDown Preview: Is Logan Paul Winning Money in the Bank?

Logan Paul's WWE future is as bright as ever. While the social media superstar impressed in his early matches, he often found himself without his hand raised at the end of the contests. Paul took losses to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins before he finally built up some singles momentum in the second half of 2023. After defeating Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam 2023, Paul challenged then-WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel and successfully captured the title. Since then, Paul has had successful defenses against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton and stands as the longest-reigning titleholder among current WWE champions.

Paul's commitment to his squared circle craft has resulted in WWE investing heavily into him. With the red-hot LA Knight actively pursuing Paul's WWE United States Title, someone fans have long-speculated will be the man to dethrone Paul, WWE has the opportunity to immediately line him up for something bigger without sacrificing some of his momentum.

Logan Paul Competes in Money in the Bank Qualifier

(Photo: WWE)

Logan Paul has the chance to avenge one of his 2023 shortcomings.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, the WWE United States Champion competes in just his second televised match, battling rival LA Knight and Santos Escobar in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. The current Men's Money in the Bank ladder match field includes Chad Gable, Jey Uso, Carmelo Hayes, and Andrade.

Paul previously competed in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2023. While he was one of the favorites going in, he got preoccupied with then-rival Ricochet, leaving the ring empty for Knight and eventual winner Damian Priest to duke it out.

Between Paul, Knight, and Escobar, Paul makes the most sense within storylines to go on to WWE Money in the Bank and compete for the titular briefcase. Escobar is not up to much right now and is unlikely to get a pinfall over either Paul or Knight. Knight is actively seeking the WWE United States Championship, and it would not make sense for a Mr. Money in the Bank to hunt down a midcard title when his sights are set on cashing in on a world title. Since Paul is at the tail end of his WWE Untied States Title reign, the stars align the strongest for him to go to WWE Money in the Bank, win the briefcase, lose the WWE United States Championship to Knight at WWE SummerSlam, and parade around from there as Mr. Money in the Bank until opportunity appears for him to cash in.

(Photo: WWE)

Beyond that, Paul would be emulating the man that he shared the ring with in his debut match. Back in 2010, The Miz won the Money in the Bank briefcase while simultaneously being WWE United States Champion. Miz would ultimately lose that star-spangled gold to Daniel Bryan two months later, not unlike Paul's likely path between WWE Money in the Bank and WWE SummerSlam.

WWE SmackDown goes down tonight at 8 PM ET on FOX.