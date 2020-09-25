WWE SmackDown: What To Expect On The Show Tonight

WWE presents the go-home show for this Sunday's Clash of Champions PPV event by way of tonight's SmackDown on FOX broadcast. Several segments have now been announced for the show this evening, including an appearance by the Universal Champion and the Intercontinental Champion in action. Plus, what is going on with the Money in The Bank contract holder? We'll have some answers tonight.

The Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, will be taking part in a special interview advertised as giving some insight into his relationship with cousin Jey Uso. Uso will challenge Reigns for the title on Sunday at Clash of Champions.

Via WWE.com:

Two nights before The Bloodline goes to battle, Roman Reigns will share his side of the story on his relationship with Jey Uso before their Universal Title Match. The cousins have teamed up for a pair of wins over Sheamus & King Corbin in recent weeks on the blue brand, but the possible rifts in the relationship have bubbled up. After last week’s Samoan Street Fight win, an icy staredown from The Big Dog followed what originally appeared to be a heartfelt celebration between Reigns and Uso. With WWE Clash of Champions on the horizon, what will Reigns have to say before stepping into the ring with family? Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to hear the latest from the Universal Champion.

Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy will take on Sami Zayn in a non-title match two days ahead of a ladder match for the title against Zayn and AJ Styles.

Via WWE.com:

Before they share the ring with AJ Styles at WWE Clash of Champions, Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn will face off in a non-title match on Friday Night SmackDown. Controversy continued to find Zayn last week on the blue brand, as The Great Liberator’s pin was called off due to him grasping Styles’ tights during the maneuver. The Phenomenal One capitalized on the distracted Zayn and secured a roll-up win of his own. The chaotic situation surrounding the Intercontinental Title continued, as The Charismatic Enigma then entered to attack both competitors and lay down a challenge for the pay-per-view event. Who will leave the blue brand with the upper hand before the Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Winner Take All Ladder Match on Sunday?

Also announced for the show is Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans and more with Otis and whether or not he will give up his Money In The Bank contract to The Miz and John Morrison to avoid a "lawsuit."