WWE SmackDown Ratings: Viewership Up For Post Hell In A Cell Fallout

The preliminary WWE SmackDown ratings and viewership figures for Friday night's show are in, and they painted a pretty good picture for WWE this week coming off the Hell In A Cell PPV event. According to the overnights posted to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown did an average of 2.133 million viewers. This is based off of a first hour that drew 2.115 million viewers and a second hour did that 2.151 million viewers.

Last week's SmackDown did just 881,000 views as the show aired on FS1 due to the World Series. Two weeks ago, the last time the show aired on FOX-proper, SmackDown did 2.124 million viewers. This week's figures are already slightly above that figure, and we'd expect viewership to increase even more when the final figures are released on Monday.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown ranked sixth for the night on network television. It was topped by Shark Tank, 20/20, Dateline NBC, Greatest #AtHome Videos, and Blue Bloods.

In the 18-49 age group ratings demo, SmackDown did a 0.60. This tied Shark Tank for number one on the night across network television. This is the exact same figure SmackDown did two weeks ago on FOX in that demo. Last week on FS1, the show did a 0.25 among 18-49 year olds.

Among 18-34 year olds, SmackDown did a 0.30 rating, which also tied Shark Tank for number one on the night across network television in that demo. This was also the same 18-34 demo rating SmackDown did two weeks ago on FOX. It was up from a 0.13 last week on FS1.