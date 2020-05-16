WWE SmackDown Ratings Remain Steady From Last Week

The WWE SmackDown ratings for this week held steady in comparison with last week's show according to the overnight figures released on Saturday. Of course, those numbers are down quite a bit from where the show was just a few months ago, but they at least show the numbers leveling off after a catastrophic collapse over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the numbers posted to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.043 million viewers on Friday night. Last week's show did 2.025 million viewers when the final numbers were tallied.

The viewership numbers this week come from the first hour drawing 2.030 million viewers and the second hour drawing 2.055 million viewers. In terms of pure viewership, this put SmackDown in eighth place for the night on network television. It will be the fourth lowest SmackDown viewership on FOX since the show moved to FOX last October if the number holds with Monday's final numbers.

In the coveted 18-49 age group demographic ratings, SmackDown drew a 0.55 in the overnights. If this number holds (finals numbers are released on Monday), it would be up slightly from the 0.50 demo rating the show has done for the last three weeks. Four weeks ago, SmackDown did a 0.60 in the 18-49 demo. The show drew either a 0.70 or a 0.80 in this demo for all of 2019 until April 3rd. Since that point, the show has done no better than a 0.60.

In the 18-34 age group demo ratings, SmackDown drew a 0.35 in the overnights. If the number holds, it would be up slightly from last week's show that did a 0.30 in that demo.

SmackDown this week featured the beginning of an eight-man Intercontinental Championship tournament, highlighted by a very good match between Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak. The main event of the show featured Otis and Universal Champion Braun Strowman tagging up to defeat The Miz and John Morrison.

