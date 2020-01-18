WWE SmackDown Draws Best Ratings Since November

WWE SmackDown looks to have received some good news in the ratings figures for the second week in a row.

According to the overnights posted to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown drew an average of 2.58 million viewers across the show’s two hours on Friday night, January 17th. That figure comes from hour one drawing 2.616 million viewers and hour two coming in with 2.544 million viewers.

This is an increase from last week’s show (which was also an increase from the week prior, which ended up drawing 2.497 million viewers when the final figures came in earlier in the week. If this week’s overnights hold up, that would make the January 17th edition of SmackDown the fourth most watched show since the brand moved to FOX back in October.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.80 rating. This was up from last week (0.75) and came in first place for the night across network television in the demo. It marks the highest rating SmackDown has drawn in that demo since November 22nd.

In the 18-34 ratings demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.50. This was the same rating the show drew last week among that demo, and the third consecutive week SmackDown has come in with a 0.50 among 18-34 year olds. This was also first place for the night among networks in this demographic.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown’s 2.58 million viewers ranked eighth for the night on network television. It was defeated by American Housewife, 20/20, Hawaii Five-O, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, and Dateline NBC. Blue Bloods was number one for the night in viewership.

What did you think of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown?