WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Forces Jey Uso to Destroy Daniel Bryan After Rejoining the Family

Roman Reigns told Jey Uso earlier in the night that Jey had until the end of the night to fall in line, and he made a point of reminding Jey of this during Jey's match with Daniel Bryan for a spot in the Survivor Series team. Roman just looked on next to Paul Heyman as they battled in the ring, and Uso got the pin and the win, earning that spot. Reigns then came up to the ring with his title and met Jey, and the two came face to face again. Jey said I'm with you, you're the head of the table. You're the head of the table, alright?

Jey repeated it several times, and Roman just looked at Daniel Bryan. Jey then superkicked Bryan and then went to the top rope and delivered a Uso Splash onto Bryan, aligning himself with Reigns.

He then said "I understand now. I'm with you. I love you too, alright?. Jey then kept attacking Bryan after Roman said "make him understand" He then absolutely destroyed him as Roman watched, and we imagine a Jey vs Daniel feud is incoming, which should be glorious.

Here's the description for tonight's episode.

After Jey Uso was forced to say “I quit” in order to save his brother Jimmy on Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell, what will happen next between him and his cousin Universal Champion Roman Reigns? Will Jey finally pay the consequences for losing to Reigns? And how will he do in his attempt to qualify for the SmackDown Survivor Series team against Daniel Bryan, Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Here's what's on deck:

Jey Uso learns of the consequences of losing to Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso (Survivor Series Qualifying Match)

Kevin Owens vs Dolph Ziggler (Survivor Series Qualifying Match)

